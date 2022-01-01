회사 디렉토리
Upstart
Upstart 급여

Upstart의 급여는 최저 프로덕트 디자이너 연간 총 보상 $142,572부터 최고 소프트웨어 엔지니어 $448,833까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Upstart. 마지막 업데이트: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
L3 $145K
L4 $238K
L5 $324K
L6 $449K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 사이언티스트
L3 $190K
L4 $289K
L5 $320K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Engineering Manager $343K
Senior Engineering Manager $365K

프로덕트 매니저
L5 $339K
L6 $438K
데이터 사이언스 매니저
Median $438K
데이터 애널리스트
Median $165K
재무 애널리스트
Median $200K
리크루터
Median $210K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$189K
인사
$279K
프로덕트 디자이너
$143K
프로그램 매니저
$194K
사이버보안 애널리스트
$185K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
$344K
벤처 캐피털리스트
$279K
베스팅 일정

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

주식 유형
RSU

Upstart에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st- (25.00% 연별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd- (2.08% 월별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd- (2.08% 월별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th- (2.08% 월별)

자주 묻는 질문

Upstart에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 소프트웨어 엔지니어 at the L6 level이며 연간 총 보상은 $448,833입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Upstart에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $279,353입니다.

