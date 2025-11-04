ThoughtWorks 소프트웨어 엔지니어 급여

ThoughtWorks의 소프트웨어 엔지니어 보상 in India은 Consultant year당 ₹1.39M부터 Lead Consultant year당 ₹5.23M까지입니다. year별 중간 보상 in India 패키지는 총 ₹2.19M입니다. ThoughtWorks의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 11/4/2025
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식
보너스
Consultant
₹1.39M
₹1.33M
₹10K
₹53.2K
Senior Consultant
₹2.23M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹14.6K
Lead Consultant
₹5.23M
₹5.15M
₹78.5K
₹0
Principal Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
회사
직급명
경력 연수
총 급여
