ThoughtWorks 프로덕트 매니저 급여

ThoughtWorks의 프로덕트 매니저 보상 in India은 Senior Product Manager year당 ₹2.78M부터 Principal Product Manager year당 ₹7.17M까지입니다. year별 중간 보상 in India 패키지는 총 ₹3.46M입니다. ThoughtWorks의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 11/4/2025
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식
보너스
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
회사
직급명
경력 연수
총 급여
