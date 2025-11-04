회사 디렉토리
  • 급여
  • 프로덕트 매니저

  • 모든 프로덕트 매니저 급여

ThoughtWorks 프로덕트 매니저 급여

ThoughtWorks의 프로덕트 매니저 보상 in India은 Senior Product Manager year당 ₹2.78M부터 Principal Product Manager year당 ₹7.17M까지입니다. year별 중간 보상 in India 패키지는 총 ₹3.46M입니다. ThoughtWorks의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 11/4/2025

평균 보상별 레벨
보상 추가레벨 비교
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식
보너스
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
다음 회사의 커리어 레벨은 무엇인가요 ThoughtWorks?

자주 묻는 질문

ThoughtWorks in India의 프로덕트 매니저에 대해 보고된 최고 급여 패키지는 연간 총 보상 ₹7,370,523입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
ThoughtWorks의 프로덕트 매니저 직무 in India에 대해 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 ₹3,456,004입니다.

기타 리소스