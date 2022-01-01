회사 디렉토리
Texas Instruments 급여

Texas Instruments의 급여는 최저 벤처 캐피털리스트 연간 총 보상 $2,448부터 최고 법무 $295,470까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Texas Instruments. 마지막 업데이트: 12/1/2025

하드웨어 엔지니어
24 $25.5K
26 $35.6K
28 $63.1K
29 $97.5K
30 $107K

아날로그 엔지니어

ASIC 엔지니어

SoC 엔지니어

임베디드 하드웨어 엔지니어

소프트웨어 엔지니어
24 $27.3K
26 $40.6K
28 $62.1K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

네트워킹 엔지니어

임베디드 시스템 소프트웨어 엔지니어

전기 엔지니어
24 $106K
26 $133K
28 $152K
29 $211K

기계 엔지니어
24 $99.7K
26 $124K
28 $143K

제조 엔지니어

설계 엔지니어

테스트 엔지니어

유지보수 엔지니어

마케팅
24 $131K
26 $131K
28 $150K
29 $241K
화학 엔지니어
Median $113K

공정 엔지니어

시설 엔지니어

영업
26 $196K
28 $249K

필드 영업 담당자

프로젝트 매니저
Median $185K
세일즈 엔지니어
24 $156K
26 $191K
프로덕트 디자이너
Median $125K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $97.4K
프로그램 매니저
Median $252K
비즈니스 애널리스트
Median $105K
비즈니스 개발
Median $259K
정보 기술자 (IT)
Median $86K
솔루션 아키텍트
Median $156K
회계사
$45.2K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션 매니저
$227K
데이터 애널리스트
$86.3K
데이터 사이언티스트
$112K
시설 매니저
$206K
재무 애널리스트
$128K
그래픽 디자이너
$106K
인사
$88.9K
법무
$295K
마케팅 오퍼레이션
$45.5K
재료 엔지니어
$161K
프로덕트 디자인 매니저
$69.6K
프로덕트 매니저
$72.8K
테크니컬 어카운트 매니저
$203K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
$207K
벤처 캐피털리스트
$2.4K
베스팅 일정

0%

1

0%

2

0%

3

100%

4

주식 유형
RSU

Texas Instruments에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:

  • 0% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st- (0.00% 연별)

  • 0% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd- (0.00% 연별)

  • 0% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd- (0.00% 연별)

  • 100% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th- (100.00% 연별)

자주 묻는 질문

Texas Instruments에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 법무 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $295,470입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Texas Instruments에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $124,324입니다.

기타 리소스

