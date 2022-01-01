회사 디렉토리
PNC
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기

PNC 급여

PNC의 급여는 최저 고객 서비스 연간 총 보상 $47,760부터 최고 법무 $218,900까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: PNC. 마지막 업데이트: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
소프트웨어 엔지니어
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

품질보증(QA) 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 엔지니어

사이트 신뢰성 엔지니어

데이터 사이언티스트
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
프로덕트 매니저
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
비즈니스 애널리스트
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
재무 애널리스트
Median $105K
프로젝트 매니저
Median $90.5K
사이버보안 애널리스트
Median $75K
데이터 애널리스트
Median $105K
정보 기술자 (IT)
Median $116K
투자 은행가
Median $144K
영업
Median $110K
프로덕트 디자이너
Median $123K
회계사
$66.7K
행정 어시스턴트
$70.4K
비즈니스 개발
$98.5K
고객 서비스
$47.8K
데이터 사이언스 매니저
$186K
인사
$206K
법무
$219K
경영 컨설턴트
$49.2K
기계 엔지니어
$75.4K
부동산 에이전트
$116K
리크루터
$79.6K
솔루션 아키텍트
$159K

데이터 아키텍트

클라우드 보안 아키텍트

테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
$74.7K
UX 리서처
$64.7K
원하는 직급이 없나요?

모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


자주 묻는 질문

PNC에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 법무 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $218,900입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
PNC에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $102,856입니다.

추천 채용공고

    PNC의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

관련 회사

  • Merrill Lynch
  • Raymond James
  • Ameriprise Financial
  • AIG
  • Truist
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 리소스

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/pnc/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.