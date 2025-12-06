회사 디렉토리
Illumina
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
  • 급여
  • 소프트웨어 엔지니어

  • 모든 소프트웨어 엔지니어 급여

Illumina 소프트웨어 엔지니어 급여

Illumina의 소프트웨어 엔지니어 보상 in United States은 P1 year당 $105K부터 P6 year당 $249K까지입니다. year별 중간 보상 in United States 패키지는 총 $193K입니다. Illumina의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 12/6/2025

평균 보상별 레벨
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식
보너스
P1
Entry Software Engineer(신입 레벨)
$105K
$96.8K
$7.3K
$1.2K
P2
Intermediate Software Engineer
$139K
$118K
$16.4K
$4.6K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$185K
$155K
$25.2K
$5K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
$210K
$180K
$18.6K
$11.2K
최신 급여 제출
회사

지역 | 날짜

직급명

태그

경력 연수

총 경력 / 해당 회사

총 급여

기본급 | 스톡 (년) | 보너스
인턴십 급여

베스팅 일정

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

주식 유형
RSU

Illumina에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st- (25.00% 연별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd- (25.00% 연별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd- (25.00% 연별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th- (25.00% 연별)



포함된 직책

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

품질보증(QA) 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 엔지니어

자주 묻는 질문

Illumina in United States의 소프트웨어 엔지니어에 대해 보고된 최고 급여 패키지는 연간 총 보상 $253,400입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Illumina의 소프트웨어 엔지니어 직무 in United States에 대해 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $205,000입니다.

기타 리소스

