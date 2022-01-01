회사 디렉토리
Globant 급여

Globant의 급여는 최저 마케팅 연간 총 보상 $11,235부터 최고 사업 개발 $298,500까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Globant. 마지막 업데이트: 9/12/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Semi Senior $20.8K
Semi Senior Advanced $32.2K
Senior 1 $36.8K
Senior 2 $49.5K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 엔지니어

데브옵스 엔지니어

웹 개발자

프로젝트 매니저
Median $19.5K
사이버보안 애널리스트
Median $40.3K

솔루션 아키텍트
Median $126K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
Median $190K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $196K
회계사
$15.9K
행정 어시스턴트
$143K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션 매니저
$33.6K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$46.4K
사업 개발
$299K
고객 서비스
$50.3K
인사
$15.2K
정보기술자 (IT)
$13.3K
경영 컨설턴트
$71.9K
마케팅
$11.2K
마케팅 오퍼레이션
$52.3K
프로덕트 디자이너
$46.8K
프로덕트 매니저
$39.4K
프로그램 매니저
Median $219K
영업
$80.4K
세일즈 엔지니어
$121K
자주 묻는 질문

Globant에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 사업 개발 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $298,500입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Globant에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $46,752입니다.

