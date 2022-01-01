회사 디렉토리
Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks 급여

Extreme Networks의 급여는 최저 고객 서비스 연간 총 보상 $97,013부터 최고 영업 $243,775까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Extreme Networks. 마지막 업데이트: 9/11/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
P3 $104K
P4 $104K
고객 서비스
$97K
하드웨어 엔지니어
$114K

마케팅
$166K
프로덕트 디자이너
$211K
프로덕트 매니저
$133K
프로그램 매니저
$176K
영업
$244K
세일즈 엔지니어
$192K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $195K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
$147K
자주 묻는 질문

Extreme Networks最高薪職位是영업 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$243,775。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Extreme Networks年度總薪酬中位數為$156,225。

