Exact Sciences 연봉

Exact Sciences의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 비즈니스 운영 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $108,455에서 상위 끝에서 법률 에 대한 $353,760까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Exact Sciences. 마지막 업데이트: 8/22/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $115K

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

생명의학 엔지니어
$171K
비즈니스 운영
$108K

비즈니스 분석가
$149K
데이터 분석가
$149K
데이터 과학자
$141K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$150K
법률
$354K
제품 디자이너
$132K
제품 관리자
$241K
프로젝트 관리자
$175K
영업
$196K
