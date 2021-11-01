회사 디렉토리
Epsilon
Epsilon 급여

Epsilon의 급여는 최저 리크루터 연간 총 보상 $5,020부터 최고 영업 $224,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Epsilon. 마지막 업데이트: 11/23/2025

소프트웨어 엔지니어
L1 $76.8K
L2 $105K
L3 $112K
L4 $114K
L5 $149K

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 사이언티스트
Median $13.9K
프로덕트 매니저
Median $129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

비즈니스 애널리스트
Median $90K
데이터 애널리스트
Median $80K
영업
Median $224K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $150K
마케팅
Median $175K
마케팅 오퍼레이션
Median $58K
행정 어시스턴트
$62.1K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션
$167K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션 매니저
$30.5K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$57.1K
경영 컨설턴트
$189K
프로덕트 디자이너
Median $63.5K
프로덕트 디자인 매니저
$143K
프로젝트 매니저
$28.8K
리크루터
$5K
솔루션 아키텍트
$137K

데이터 아키텍트

테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
$112K
벤처 캐피털리스트
$166K
자주 묻는 질문

Epsilon에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 영업이며 연간 총 보상은 $224,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Epsilon에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $111,943입니다.

