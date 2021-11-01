회사 디렉토리
DPR Construction
DPR Construction 연봉

DPR Construction의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 영업 엔지니어 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $113,430에서 상위 끝에서 제품 관리자 에 대한 $183,600까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. DPR Construction. 마지막 업데이트: 8/18/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

프로젝트 관리자
Median $156K
토목 엔지니어
Median $114K

건설 엔지니어

비즈니스 분석가
$171K

데이터 분석가
$117K
제품 관리자
$184K
프로그램 관리자
$168K
영업 엔지니어
$113K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$131K
자주 묻는 질문

Највише плаћена улога пријављена у DPR Construction је 제품 관리자 at the Common Range Average level са годишњом укупном компензацијом од $183,600. Ово укључује основну плату, као и евентуалну компензацију у акцијама и бонусе.
Медијана годишње укупне компензације пријављене у DPR Construction је $143,371.

기타 자료