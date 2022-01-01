Chewy의 급여는 최저 고객 서비스 연간 총 보상 $41,392부터 최고 데이터 사이언스 매니저 $557,200까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Chewy. 마지막 업데이트: 11/18/2025
모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.
25%
년 1
25%
년 2
25%
년 3
25%
년 4
Chewy에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st-년 (25.00% 연별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd-년 (12.50% 반년별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd-년 (12.50% 반년별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th-년 (12.50% 반년별)
