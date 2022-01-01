회사 디렉토리
Chewy
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기

Chewy 급여

Chewy의 급여는 최저 고객 서비스 연간 총 보상 $41,392부터 최고 데이터 사이언스 매니저 $557,200까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Chewy. 마지막 업데이트: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer 1 $143K
Software Engineer 2 $207K
Software Engineer 3 $242K
Staff Software Engineer $362K

머신러닝 엔지니어

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

비즈니스 인텔리전스 엔지니어

연구 과학자

데이터 사이언티스트
Data Scientist 1 $116K
Data Scientist 2 $178K
Data Scientist 3 $226K
Staff Data Scientist $448K
프로덕트 매니저
Senior Product Manager $244K
Associate Director Product Management $298K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Software Development Manager $304K
Director $519K
프로덕트 디자이너
Median $170K

UX 디자이너

재무 애널리스트
Median $140K
프로그램 매니저
Median $219K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
Median $260K
비즈니스 애널리스트
Median $170K
마케팅
Median $296K
프로젝트 매니저
Median $202K
데이터 애널리스트
Median $157K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션 매니저
Median $128K
인사
Median $200K
마케팅 오퍼레이션
Median $61.3K
정보 기술자 (IT)
Median $230K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션
$112K
비즈니스 개발
$487K
고객 서비스
$41.4K
데이터 사이언스 매니저
$557K
프로덕트 디자인 매니저
$201K
리크루터
Median $172K
영업
$145K
솔루션 아키텍트
$251K

데이터 아키텍트

원하는 직급이 없나요?

모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


베스팅 일정

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

주식 유형
RSU

Chewy에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st- (25.00% 연별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd- (12.50% 반년별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd- (12.50% 반년별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th- (12.50% 반년별)

질문이 있으신가요? 커뮤니티에 물어보세요.

레벨스닷에프와이 커뮤니티를 방문하여 다양한 회사의 직원들과 소통하고, 커리어 팁을 얻어보세요.

지금 방문하기!

자주 묻는 질문

Chewy에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 데이터 사이언스 매니저 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $557,200입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Chewy에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $204,651입니다.

추천 채용공고

    Chewy의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

관련 회사

  • eBay
  • Etsy
  • Grubhub
  • Poshmark
  • Tesla
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 리소스