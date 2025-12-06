CGI 소프트웨어 엔지니어 급여

CGI의 소프트웨어 엔지니어 보상 in Canada은 Associate Software Engineer year당 CA$75.2K부터 Lead Analyst year당 CA$125K까지입니다. year별 중간 보상 in Canada 패키지는 총 CA$82.6K입니다. CGI의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 12/6/2025
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식
보너스
Associate Software Engineer
$54.7K
$53.7K
$716
$287
Software Engineer
$61.5K
$60.3K
$776
$425
Senior Software Engineer
$71.6K
$70.4K
$822
$399
Lead Analyst
$90.6K
$82.2K
$7.2K
$1.3K
회사
직급명
경력 연수
총 급여
