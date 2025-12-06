CGI 프로젝트 매니저 급여

CGI의 프로젝트 매니저 보상 in Canada은 Project Manager year당 CA$93.6K부터 Senior Project Manager year당 CA$113K까지입니다. year별 중간 보상 in Canada 패키지는 총 CA$98.7K입니다. CGI의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 12/6/2025
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식
보너스
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
회사
직급명
경력 연수
총 급여
