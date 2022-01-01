회사 디렉토리
Cerner
Cerner 급여

Cerner의 급여는 최저 프로덕트 매니저 연간 총 보상 $2,387부터 최고 영업 $195,640까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Cerner. 마지막 업데이트: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer $8.7K
Associate Senior Software Engineer $11.8K
Senior Software Engineer $19.6K

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

경영 컨설턴트
Median $58.3K
솔루션 아키텍트
Median $91.4K

비즈니스 오퍼레이션
$53.3K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$49.8K
고객 서비스
$51.7K
데이터 애널리스트
$68.7K
데이터 사이언스 매니저
$58.1K
데이터 사이언티스트
$63.7K
인사
$14.1K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$124K
프로덕트 디자이너
Median $100K
프로덕트 매니저
$2.4K
프로그램 매니저
Median $95.8K
영업
$196K
세일즈 엔지니어
$87.6K
사이버보안 애널리스트
$140K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
$19.3K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
Median $97.6K
테크니컬 라이터
$88.6K
자주 묻는 질문

Cerner에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 영업 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $195,640입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Cerner에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $61,012입니다.

