CEMEX 급여

CEMEX의 급여는 최저 데이터 사이언티스트 연간 총 보상 $20,031부터 최고 프로젝트 매니저 $47,179까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: CEMEX. 마지막 업데이트: 9/10/2025

$160K

토목 엔지니어
$21.8K
데이터 사이언티스트
$20K
프로젝트 매니저
$47.2K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
$38.4K
모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


