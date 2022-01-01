회사 디렉토리
Balyasny Asset Management L.P. 연봉

Balyasny Asset Management L.P.의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $181,570에서 상위 끝에서 투자 은행가 에 대한 $1,281,375까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.. 마지막 업데이트: 8/25/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Associate Software Engineer $182K
Software Engineer $240K
Senior Software Engineer $378K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

정량적 개발자

재무 분석가
Median $235K
데이터 분석가
$251K

정보 기술자 (IT)
$293K
투자 은행가
$1.28M
제품 관리자
$371K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$492K
자주 묻는 질문

Balyasny Asset Management L.P.에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 투자 은행가 at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $1,281,375입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Balyasny Asset Management L.P.에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $292,530입니다.

기타 자료