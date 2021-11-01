회사 디렉토리
Align Technology
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기

Align Technology 급여

Align Technology의 급여는 최저 그래픽 디자이너 연간 총 보상 $8,645부터 최고 정보기술자 (IT) $257,280까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Align Technology. 마지막 업데이트: 8/31/2025

$160K

정당한 대우를 받으세요

저희는 수천 건의 제안을 협상해왔으며 정기적으로 3만 달러 이상(때로는 30만 달러 이상)의 연봉 인상을 달성하고 있습니다. 연봉 협상 받기 또는 이력서 검토 를 매일 이 일을 하는 진짜 전문가인 리크루터들에게 받아보세요.

소프트웨어 엔지니어
L6 $147K
L7 $150K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

기계 엔지니어
Median $155K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $153K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
비즈니스 애널리스트
Median $120K
프로덕트 매니저
Median $203K
데이터 사이언티스트
Median $143K
생체의학 엔지니어
$79.6K
데이터 애널리스트
$184K
재무 애널리스트
$231K
그래픽 디자이너
$8.6K
정보기술자 (IT)
$257K
법무
$124K
경영 컨설턴트
$142K
마케팅
$61.2K
프로젝트 매니저
$256K
사이버보안 애널리스트
$101K
UX 리서처
$126K
원하는 직급이 없나요?

모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


자주 묻는 질문

Align Technology에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 정보기술자 (IT) at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $257,280입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Align Technology에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $145,111입니다.

추천 채용공고

    Align Technology의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

관련 회사

  • Blackbaud
  • Dexcom
  • ManTech
  • ResMed
  • Varian Medical Systems
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 리소스