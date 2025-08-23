すべての職種
電気技術者

United States

電気技術者 Icon

電気技術者 給与 で United States

$125,000

中央値総報酬

$95K

25th%

$177K

75th%

$224K

90th%

平均 電気技術者 給与 範囲 で United States は $95,000 から $177,000. 表示 電気技術者 給与 トップ企業の基本給、株式、ボーナス別の内訳。 最終更新： 8/23/2025

最近提出された給与

追加報酬を追加報酬を追加

企業

場所 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

総額 / 会社で

総報酬

基本給 | 株式(年) | ボーナス
給与が見つかりません
高給

高給企業 US

🏆 リーダーボードを見る
  1. Amazon Icon

    アマゾン

    $223,054
  2. Intel Icon

    インテル

    $195,000
  3. Analog Devices Icon

    Analog Devices

    $169,000
🏆 リーダーボードを見る

コミュニティ投稿

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

  1. United Statesにおける電気技術者の給与はいくらですか？

    United Statesにおける電気技術者の平均総報酬は $125,000です。

  2. United Statesにおける電気技術者の最低給与はいくらですか？

    United Statesにおける電気技術者の最低給与はありませんが、平均総報酬は $125,000です。

  3. United Statesにおいて電気技術者に対して最も多く支払う会社はどこですか？

    United Statesにおいて電気技術者に対して最も多く支払う会社はAmazonで、平均総報酬は $223,054です。

  4. 別の質問があります

