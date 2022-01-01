企業一覧
Intel
インテル 給与

Intelの給与は下位のリクルーターの年間総報酬$36,403から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアの$818,056の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています インテル. 最終更新日： 10/21/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Grade 3 $137K
Grade 5 $135K
Grade 6 $176K
Grade 7 $205K
Grade 8 $264K
Grade 9 $337K
Grade 10 $389K
Grade 11 $575K
Fellow $818K

マシンラーニングエンジニア

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

ネットワーキングエンジニア

クオリティアシュアランス（QA）ソフトウェアエンジニア

データエンジニア

プロダクションソフトウェアエンジニア

セキュリティソフトウェアエンジニア

デブオプスエンジニア

サイトリライアビリティエンジニア

クリプトエンジニア

システムズエンジニア

ビデオゲームソフトウェアエンジニア

リサーチサイエンティスト

AIリサーチャー

AIエンジニア

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

ハードウェアエンジニア
Grade 5 $139K
Grade 6 $159K
Grade 7 $186K
Grade 8 $227K
Grade 9 $287K
Grade 10 $374K
Grade 11 $499K

Analog Engineer

ASIC Engineer

SoC Engineer

FPGA Engineer

Embedded Hardware Engineer

VLSI CAD Engineer

プロダクトマネージャー
Grade 6 $120K
Grade 7 $177K
Grade 8 $187K
Grade 9 $303K
Grade 10 $384K
Grade 11 $597K

データサイエンティスト
Grade 5 $122K
Grade 6 $158K
Grade 7 $171K
Grade 8 $235K
Grade 9 $253K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
Grade 5 $111K
Grade 6 $134K
Grade 7 $172K
Grade 8 $203K
Grade 9 $272K
Grade 10 $325K
Grade 11 $447K

テクニカルプロジェクトマネジャー

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Grade 7 $209K
Grade 8 $253K
Grade 9 $323K
Grade 10 $421K
Grade 11 $571K
メカニカルエンジニア
Grade 5 $111K
Grade 6 $138K
Grade 7 $172K
Grade 8 $203K
Grade 9 $255K

Manufacturing Engineer

Packaging Engineer

Thermal Engineer

Design Engineer

Test Engineer

ソリューションアーキテクト
Grade 6 $191K
Grade 7 $179K
Grade 8 $215K
Grade 9 $283K
Grade 10 $372K

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Cloud Security Architect

マーケティング
Grade 5 $91K
Grade 6 $139K
Grade 7 $157K
Grade 8 $193K
Grade 9 $258K
Grade 10 $306K

プロダクトマーケティングマネジャー

プロダクトデザイナー
Grade 5 $129K
Grade 6 $149K
Grade 7 $177K
Grade 8 $207K
Grade 9 $271K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
Grade 5 $97K
Grade 6 $124K
Grade 7 $144K
Grade 8 $172K
Grade 9 $222K
プログラムマネージャー
Grade 6 $137K
Grade 7 $163K
Grade 8 $193K
Grade 9 $237K
Grade 10 $305K
ケミカルエンジニア
Grade 5 $114K
Grade 7 $171K
Grade 8 $191K

Process Engineer

Facilities Engineer

Research Engineer

エレクトリカルエンジニア
Grade 6 $156K
Grade 7 $197K
Grade 8 $234K
Grade 9 $261K
ビジネスアナリスト
Grade 5 $103K
Grade 6 $116K
Grade 7 $147K
Grade 8 $182K
ヒューマンリソース
Grade 7 $159K
Grade 8 $180K
Grade 9 $217K
Grade 10 $302K
Process Engineer
Grade 5 $102K
Grade 7 $148K
マテリアルエンジニア
Grade 7 $161K
Grade 8 $199K
セールス
Grade 6 $140K
Grade 8 $213K
Grade 10 $315K

フィールドセールスマネジャー

アカウントマネジャー

ビジネスデベロップメント
Grade 8 $198K
Grade 9 $269K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $146K
ビジネスオペレーション
Median $151K
ビジネスオペレーションマネージャー
Median $201K
データサイエンスマネージャー
Median $262K
オプティカルエンジニア
Median $239K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
Median $290K
プロジェクトマネージャー
Median $57.8K
アカウンタント
Median $137K

Technical Accountant

アドミニストレイティブアシスタント
Median $95.2K
グラフィックデザイナー
Median $235K
セールスエンジニア
Median $201K
リーガル
Median $300K
チーフオブスタッフ
$220K
シビルエンジニア
$231K

Construction Engineer

コントロールエンジニア
$230K
カスタマーサービス
$103K
データアナリスト
$71.7K
ファシリティマネージャー
$118K
ファッションデザイナー
$76.4K
インダストリアルデザイナー
$156K
マネジメントコンサルタント
$120K
MEPエンジニア
$180K
Prompt Engineer
$469K
リクルーター
$36.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$73.2K
テクニカルライター
$44.2K
UXリサーチャー
$37.7K
ベンチャーキャピタリスト
$166K
権利確定スケジュール

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

株式種別
RSU

Intelでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (33.30% 年次)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Intelでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (25.00% 年次)

よくある質問

Intelで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニア at the Fellow levelで、年間総報酬は$818,056です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Intelで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$188,939です。

