ThoughtWorks ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与


ThoughtWorksのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in IndiaはConsultantのyearあたり₹1.39MからLead Consultantのyearあたり₹5.23Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Indiaパッケージ総額は₹2.19Mです。 ThoughtWorksの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/4/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Consultant
(エントリーレベル)
₹1.39M
₹1.33M
₹10K
₹53.2K
Senior Consultant
₹2.23M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹14.6K
Lead Consultant
₹5.23M
₹5.15M
₹78.5K
₹0
Principal Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
よくある質問

ThoughtWorks in Indiaのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬₹5,231,315です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
ThoughtWorksのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Indiaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は₹1,853,300です。

