ThoughtWorks ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

ThoughtWorksのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in IndiaはConsultantのyearあたり₹1.39MからLead Consultantのyearあたり₹5.23Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Indiaパッケージ総額は₹2.19Mです。 ThoughtWorksの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/4/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Consultant
₹1.39M
₹1.33M
₹10K
₹53.2K
Senior Consultant
₹2.23M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹14.6K
Lead Consultant
₹5.23M
₹5.15M
₹78.5K
₹0
Principal Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
