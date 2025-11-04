企業一覧
ThoughtWorks
  給与
  プロダクトマネージャー

  全プロダクトマネージャー給与

ThoughtWorks プロダクトマネージャー 給与

ThoughtWorksのプロダクトマネージャー報酬 in IndiaはSenior Product Managerのyearあたり₹2.78MからPrincipal Product Managerのyearあたり₹7.17Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Indiaパッケージ総額は₹3.46Mです。 ThoughtWorksの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/4/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
最新の給与投稿
会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
キャリアレベルとは ThoughtWorks?

よくある質問

ThoughtWorks in Indiaのプロダクトマネージャーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬₹7,370,523です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
ThoughtWorksのプロダクトマネージャー職種 in Indiaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は₹3,456,004です。

