ThoughtWorks プロダクトマネージャー 給与

ThoughtWorksのプロダクトマネージャー報酬 in IndiaはSenior Product Managerのyearあたり₹2.78MからPrincipal Product Managerのyearあたり₹7.17Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Indiaパッケージ総額は₹3.46Mです。 ThoughtWorksの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/4/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
給与情報が見つかりません
