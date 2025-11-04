企業一覧
ThoughtWorks
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • プロダクトデザイナー

  • 全プロダクトデザイナー給与

ThoughtWorks プロダクトデザイナー 給与

ThoughtWorksのプロダクトデザイナー報酬 in United StatesはSenior Product Designerでyearあたり$136Kです。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$81.8Kです。 ThoughtWorksの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/4/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$136K
$136K
$0
$0
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
表示 1 その他のレベル
報酬追加レベル比較
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る

投稿する
キャリアレベルとは ThoughtWorks?

認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの プロダクトデザイナー オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

含まれる職種

新しい職種を投稿

UXデザイナー

よくある質問

ThoughtWorks in United Statesのプロダクトデザイナーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$180,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
ThoughtWorksのプロダクトデザイナー職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$120,000です。

注目の求人

    ThoughtWorksの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • CSG
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース