企業一覧
StockX
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

StockX ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

StockXのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in United StatesはSenior Software Engineerのyearあたり$236KからTechnical Leadのyearあたり$257Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$174Kです。 StockXの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/31/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Associate Software Engineer
(エントリーレベル)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$236K
$162K
$65.5K
$9.3K
Technical Lead
$257K
$187K
$52K
$18.3K
表示 2 その他のレベル
報酬追加レベル比較
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る
インターンシップ給与

権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
Options

StockXでは、Optionsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)



認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの ソフトウェアエンジニア オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

よくある質問

StockX in United Statesのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$256,800です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
StockXのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$170,000です。

注目の求人

    StockXの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Drizly
  • The Mom Project
  • HomeLight
  • Thumbtack
  • OfferUp
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース