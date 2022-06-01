企業一覧
SRC
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請

SRC 給与

SRCの給与は下位のビジネスアナリストの年間総報酬$55,275から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの$201,000の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています SRC. 最終更新日： 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $131K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

ビジネスアナリスト
$55.3K
エレクトリカルエンジニア
$113K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
ハードウェアエンジニア
$81.1K
プロダクトマネージャー
$80.4K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$201K
お探しの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与情報は 給与情報ページ または あなたの給与を追加 してページのロックを解除してください。


よくある質問

SRCで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$201,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
SRCで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$97,163です。

注目の求人

    SRCの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Noblis
  • The Aerospace Corporation
  • HIMSS
  • MITRE
  • Battelle
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/src/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.