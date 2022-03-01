企業一覧
Schrödinger
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請

Schrödinger 給与

Schrödingerの給与は下位のソリューションアーキテクトの年間総報酬$29,678から上位のプロダクトマネージャーの$207,060の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Schrödinger. 最終更新日： 11/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $171K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
$144K
プロダクトマネージャー
$207K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
プロジェクトマネージャー
$199K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$29.7K
お探しの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与情報は 給与情報ページ または あなたの給与を追加 してページのロックを解除してください。


権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
Options

Schrödingerでは、Optionsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

質問がありますか？コミュニティに聞いてみましょう。

レベルズエフワイアイのコミュニティを訪問して、さまざまな企業の従業員と交流し、キャリアのヒントなどを得ましょう。

今すぐ訪問！

よくある質問

Schrödingerで報告されている最高給与の職種はプロダクトマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$207,060です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Schrödingerで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$171,000です。

注目の求人

    Schrödingerの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • AppFolio
  • Appian
  • Roper Technologies
  • A10 Networks
  • Aruba
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース