Nielsen ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー 給与

Nielsenのソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー報酬 in United StatesはSenior Managerでyearあたり$243Kです。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$210Kです。 Nielsenの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/28/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Manager
$243K
$204K
$0
$39K
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
