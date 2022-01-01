企業ディレクトリ
Danaher 給与

Danaherの給与範囲は、低い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーのの年間総報酬で$36,717から、高い方の端でプロダクトマネージャーので$218,500までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Danaher. 最終更新日： 8/12/2025

$160K

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $219K
機械技術者
Median $115K
会計士
$217K

生体医工学技術者
$88.3K
ビジネスアナリスト
$106K
ビジネス開発
$137K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$149K
データサイエンティスト
$195K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$151K
ハードウェアエンジニア
$64.9K
人事
$142K
情報技術者（IT）
$72K
マーケティング
$199K
光学技術者
$181K
プロダクトデザイナー
$141K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$115K
営業
$78.3K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$36.7K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$60.1K
ベスティングスケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式の種類
RSU

Danaherでは、RSUsは4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 25% の付与期間 1st- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 2nd- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 3rd- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 4th- (25.00% 毎年)

よくある質問

Danaherで報告された最高給の職種はプロダクトマネージャーで、年間総報酬は$218,500です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Danaherで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$137,460です。

その他のリソース