Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association 給与

Blue Cross Blue Shield Associationの給与は下位のヒューマンリソースの年間総報酬$54,270から上位のソリューションアーキテクトの$265,320の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. 最終更新日： 8/31/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $107K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

クオリティアシュアランス（QA）ソフトウェアエンジニア

アクチュアリー
Median $168K
データサイエンティスト
Median $109K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
ビジネスアナリスト
Median $100K
プロダクトデザイナー
Median $70K
データアナリスト
$161K
ヒューマンリソース
$54.3K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
Median $100K
プロダクトマネージャー
$149K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$111K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$265K

データアーキテクト

よくある質問

The highest paying role reported at Blue Cross Blue Shield Association is ソリューションアーキテクト at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $265,320. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blue Cross Blue Shield Association is $109,000.

