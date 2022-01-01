企業ディレクトリ
Alight Solutions 給与

Alight Solutionsの給与範囲は、低い方の端で人事のの年間総報酬で$31,286から、高い方の端で収益オペレーションので$221,100までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Alight Solutions. 最終更新日： 8/23/2025

$160K

騙されずに支払われる

私たちは何千ものオファーを交渉し、定期的に$30K以上（時には$300K以上）の増加を達成しています。給与交渉を依頼 またはあなたの 履歴書レビュー 実際の専門家である、毎日それをしているリクルーターによるものです。

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $124K
マネジメントコンサルタント
Median $103K
ビジネスオペレーションマネージャー
$211K

カスタマーサービス
$39.2K
データアナリスト
$173K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$142K
人事
$31.3K
マーケティングオペレーション
$117K
プロダクトマネージャー
$93.5K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$84.6K
採用担当者
$67.7K
収益オペレーション
$221K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$188K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$199K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$216K
あなたの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


よくある質問

Alight Solutionsで報告された最高給の職種は収益オペレーション at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$221,100です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Alight Solutionsで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$123,500です。

