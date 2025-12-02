企業一覧
ADP
  • 給与
  • マーケティング

  • 全マーケティング給与

ADP マーケティング 給与

ADPのマーケティング報酬 in United Statesパッケージの中央値はyearあたり$127Kです。 ADPの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/2/2025

年収中央値
company icon
ADP
Digital Marketing Tech
New York, NY
年収総額
$127K
レベル
Mid Level
基本給
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
ボーナス
$11.5K
在籍年数
2 年
経験年数
25 年
最新の給与投稿
会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
権利確定スケジュール

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

株式種別
RSU

ADPでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (Infinity% 期間あたり)



よくある質問

ADP in United Statesのマーケティングで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$183,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
ADPのマーケティング職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$126,500です。

その他のリソース

