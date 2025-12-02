ADPのデータサイエンスマネージャー報酬 in United Statesパッケージの中央値はyearあたり$203Kです。 ADPの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/2/2025
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
ADPでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (33.30% 年次)
33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (33.30% 年次)
33.3% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (Infinity% 期間あたり)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adp/salaries/data-science-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.