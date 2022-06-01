Directory Aziendale
Zeta Global
Zeta Global Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Zeta Global varia da $6,636 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Operazioni di Marketing nella fascia bassa fino a $392,000 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Zeta Global. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/2/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $62.6K
Analista di Dati
$136K
Data Scientist
$55.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Operazioni di Marketing
$6.6K
Designer di Prodotto
$115K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$392K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Zeta Global è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $392,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Zeta Global è $88,740.

Altre Risorse