La retribuzione Manager di Prodotto in United States presso Yext varia da $162K per year per T2 a $195K per year per T4. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $150K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Yext. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
T2
$162K
$155K
$6.4K
$0
T3
$146K
$132K
$13.3K
$0
T4
$195K
$163K
$32.5K
$0
T5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Yext, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Prodotto in Yext in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $225,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Yext per il ruolo Manager di Prodotto in United States è $149,000.

