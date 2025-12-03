Directory Aziendale
Yext
  • Stipendi
  • Analista di Business

  • Tutti gli stipendi Analista di Business

Yext Analista di Business Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Analista di Business in United States mediano presso Yext ammonta a $92.5K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Yext. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Yext
Business Analyst
New York, NY
Totale annuo
$92.5K
Livello
-
Base
$85K
Stock (/yr)
$7.5K
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
0 Anni
Anni esp
1 Anno
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Yext?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Yext, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Analista di Business in Yext in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $135,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Yext per il ruolo Analista di Business in United States è $92,500.

