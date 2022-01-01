Directory Aziendale
Upstart
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Upstart Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Upstart varia da $142,572 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $448,833 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Upstart. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingegnere del Software
L3 $145K
L4 $238K
L5 $324K
L6 $449K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Data Scientist
L3 $190K
L4 $289K
L5 $320K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Engineering Manager $343K
Senior Engineering Manager $365K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Manager di Prodotto
L5 $339K
L6 $438K
Manager di Data Science
Median $438K
Analista di Dati
Median $165K
Analista Finanziario
Median $200K
Recruiter
Median $210K
Analista di Business
$189K
Risorse Umane
$279K
Designer di Prodotto
$143K
Manager di Programma
$194K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$185K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$344K
Venture Capitalist
$279K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Upstart, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

Hai una domanda? Chiedi alla community.

Visita la community di Levels.fyi per interagire con dipendenti di diverse aziende, ricevere consigli di carriera e molto altro.

Visita ora!

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Upstart è Ingegnere del Software at the L6 level con una retribuzione totale annua di $448,833. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Upstart è $279,353.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Upstart

Aziende Correlate

  • SoFi
  • LendingClub
  • Virtu Financial
  • PJT Partners
  • OnDeck
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse