La retribuzione Manager di Programma Tecnico in United States presso Tech Mahindra varia da $138K per year per U2 a $125K per year per U3. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $150K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Tech Mahindra. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/2/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
U1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
