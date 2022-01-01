TDK Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
TDK
Lo stipendio di TDK varia da $15,672 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist in India nella fascia bassa fino a $256,275 per un Ingegnere dei Materiali in United States nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di TDK. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/20/2025

$160K

Ingegnere Hardware
Median $156K

Ingegnere ASIC

Ingegnere del Software
Median $166K

Ingegnere Machine Learning

Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $170K

Data Scientist
$15.7K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$122K
Ingegnere dei Materiali
$256K
Designer di Prodotto
$88.5K
Manager di Prodotto
$106K
Manager di Progetto
$56.4K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$218K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in TDK è Ingegnere dei Materiali at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $256,275. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in TDK è $138,853.

