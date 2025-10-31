La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso StockX varia da $236K per year per Senior Software Engineer a $257K per year per Technical Lead. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $174K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di StockX. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/31/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$236K
$162K
$65.5K
$9.3K
Technical Lead
$257K
$187K
$52K
$18.3K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In StockX, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)