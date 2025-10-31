Directory Aziendale
StockX
StockX Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso StockX varia da $236K per year per Senior Software Engineer a $257K per year per Technical Lead. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $174K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di StockX. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/31/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Livello Base)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$236K
$162K
$65.5K
$9.3K
Technical Lead
$257K
$187K
$52K
$18.3K
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In StockX, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in StockX in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $256,800. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in StockX per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in United States è $170,000.

Altre Risorse