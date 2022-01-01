SRI International Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
SRI International
Lo stipendio di SRI International varia da $100,667 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere Hardware nella fascia bassa fino a $271,350 per un Manager di Programma Tecnico nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di SRI International. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/30/2025

Ingegnere Hardware
P3 $101K
P5 $157K
Data Scientist
Median $150K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $125K

Ricercatore Scientifico

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ingegnere Biomedico
$128K
Ingegnere Chimico
$124K

Ingegnere di Ricerca

Ingegnere Meccanico
$154K
Project Manager
$196K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$271K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in SRI International è Manager di Programma Tecnico at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $271,350. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in SRI International è $150,000.

