Lo stipendio di SRI International varia da $100,667 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere Hardware nella fascia bassa fino a $271,350 per un Manager di Programma Tecnico nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di SRI International. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/30/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/sri-international/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.