SRC Stipendi

Lo stipendio di SRC varia da $55,275 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Business nella fascia bassa fino a $201,000 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di SRC. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/30/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $131K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Analista di Business
$55.3K
Ingegnere Elettrico
$113K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ingegnere Hardware
$81.1K
Manager di Prodotto
$80.4K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$201K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in SRC è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $201,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in SRC è $97,163.

Altre Risorse

