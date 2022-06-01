Directory Aziendale
SPINS
SPINS Stipendi

Lo stipendio di SPINS varia da $54,725 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Dati nella fascia bassa fino a $201,000 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di SPINS. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/19/2025

$160K

Manager di Prodotto
Median $120K
Analista di Dati
$54.7K
Analista Finanziario
$84.1K

Ingegnere del Software
$91.8K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$201K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in SPINS è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $201,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in SPINS è $91,800.

