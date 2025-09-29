Directory Aziendale
ServiceNow
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • UX Researcher

  • Tutti gli stipendi UX Researcher

ServiceNow UX Researcher Stipendi

La retribuzione UX Researcher in United States presso ServiceNow varia da $152K per year per IC2 a $258K per year per IC4. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $177K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di ServiceNow. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/29/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$152K
$124K
$17.4K
$9.9K
IC3
$181K
$141K
$29K
$11.2K
IC4
$258K
$178K
$75K
$5K
Visualizza 4 Altri Livelli
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In ServiceNow, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In ServiceNow, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In ServiceNow, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli UX Researcher stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at ServiceNow in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $314,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ServiceNow for the UX Researcher role in United States is $169,700.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per ServiceNow

Aziende Correlate

  • Medallia
  • FICO
  • Equinix
  • Cyngn
  • Microsoft
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse