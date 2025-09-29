Directory Aziendale
La retribuzione Architetto di Soluzioni in United States presso ServiceNow varia da $105K per year per IC1 a $347K per year per IC6. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $270K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di ServiceNow. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/29/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
IC1
Associate Solution Architect
$90.8K
$90.8K
$0
$0
IC2
Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
Senior Solution Architect
$212K
$143K
$35.3K
$33.5K
IC4
Staff Solution Architect
$232K
$189K
$11.7K
$31.7K
$160K

Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In ServiceNow, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In ServiceNow, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In ServiceNow, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



Posizioni Incluse

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Cloud Security Architect

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Architetto di Soluzioni in ServiceNow in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $393,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in ServiceNow per il ruolo Architetto di Soluzioni in United States è $281,000.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per ServiceNow

