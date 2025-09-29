La retribuzione Architetto di Soluzioni in United States presso ServiceNow varia da $105K per year per IC1 a $347K per year per IC6. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $270K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di ServiceNow. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/29/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
IC1
$90.8K
$90.8K
$0
$0
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$212K
$143K
$35.3K
$33.5K
IC4
$232K
$189K
$11.7K
$31.7K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In ServiceNow, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
