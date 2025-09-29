Directory Aziendale
ServiceNow
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Manager di Ingegneria del Software

  • Tutti gli stipendi Manager di Ingegneria del Software

ServiceNow Manager di Ingegneria del Software Stipendi

La retribuzione Manager di Ingegneria del Software in India presso ServiceNow varia da ₹102K per year per M3 a ₹175K per year per M5. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in India mediano year ammonta a ₹114K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di ServiceNow. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/29/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
M2
Dev Lead
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
M3
Dev Manager
₹102K
₹57.6K
₹37.9K
₹7K
M4
Dev Sr. Manager
₹127K
₹77.2K
₹36.5K
₹13.5K
M5
Dev Director
₹175K
₹90.7K
₹72.1K
₹12K
Visualizza 1 Altri Livelli
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli

₹160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di ₹30K+ (a volte ₹300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In ServiceNow, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In ServiceNow, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In ServiceNow, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Manager di Ingegneria del Software stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software in ServiceNow in India raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di ₹174,772. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in ServiceNow per il ruolo Manager di Ingegneria del Software in India è ₹123,398.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per ServiceNow

Aziende Correlate

  • Medallia
  • FICO
  • Equinix
  • Cyngn
  • Microsoft
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse