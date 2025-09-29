La retribuzione Manager di Ingegneria del Software in India presso ServiceNow varia da ₹102K per year per M3 a ₹175K per year per M5. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in India mediano year ammonta a ₹114K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di ServiceNow. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/29/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
M2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
M3
₹102K
₹57.6K
₹37.9K
₹7K
M4
₹127K
₹77.2K
₹36.5K
₹13.5K
M5
₹175K
₹90.7K
₹72.1K
₹12K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In ServiceNow, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In ServiceNow, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In ServiceNow, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)