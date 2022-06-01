Directory Aziendale
PandaDoc
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

PandaDoc Stipendi

Lo stipendio di PandaDoc varia da $26,928 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un UX Researcher nella fascia bassa fino a $150,750 per un Analista di Dati nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di PandaDoc. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ingegnere del Software
Median $84K
Vendite
Median $111K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $98.8K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Assistente Amministrativo
$42.7K
Analista di Dati
$151K
Data Scientist
$47.8K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $51K
Manager di Design di Prodotto
$82.4K
Manager di Prodotto
$52.4K
Recruiter
$55K
UX Researcher
$26.9K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in PandaDoc è Analista di Dati at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $150,750. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in PandaDoc è $54,978.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per PandaDoc

Aziende Correlate

  • Square
  • Netflix
  • SoFi
  • Lyft
  • Dropbox
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse