Novetta Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Novetta varia da $107,100 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) nella fascia bassa fino a $174,125 per un Manager di Programma Tecnico nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Novetta. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/28/2025

Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$107K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $135K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$174K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Novetta è Manager di Programma Tecnico at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $174,125. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Novetta è $135,000.

