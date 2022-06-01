NielsenIQ Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di NielsenIQ varia da $15,060 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $393,838 per un Vendite nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di NielsenIQ. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/24/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $15.1K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Data Scientist
Median $132K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Architetto delle Soluzioni
Median $24.3K
Sviluppo Business
$95.8K
Servizio Clienti
$24.4K
Customer Success
$72.8K
Analista di Dati
$21.8K
Manager di Data Science
$154K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$101K
Consulente di Management
$97.5K
Marketing
$75.3K
Designer di Prodotto
$147K
Manager di Programma
$56.6K
Project Manager
$101K
Vendite
$394K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$52K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$152K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$56.9K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in NielsenIQ è Vendite at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $393,838. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in NielsenIQ è $95,787.

Altre Risorse

