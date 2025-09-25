Directory Aziendale
Instacart
La retribuzione Data Scientist in United States presso Instacart varia da $248K per year per L4 a $411K per year per L6. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $320K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Instacart. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/25/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
L3
Data Scientist 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
Data Scientist 2
$248K
$167K
$80.7K
$0
L5
Senior Data Scientist 1
$328K
$189K
$127K
$11.8K
L6
Senior Data Scientist 2
$411K
$222K
$182K
$6K
$160K

Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Instacart, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

50%

ANNO 1

50%

ANNO 2

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Instacart, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 2 anni:

  • 50% matura nel 1st-ANNO (50.00% annuale)

  • 50% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (12.50% trimestrale)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Data Scientist in Instacart in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $425,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Instacart per il ruolo Data Scientist in United States è $305,000.

