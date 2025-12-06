La retribuzione Ingegnere Hardware in United States presso IMC varia da $243K per year per L1 a $335K per year per L3. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $245K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di IMC. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
L1
$243K
$175K
$0
$67.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$335K
$200K
$0
$135K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
