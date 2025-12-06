Directory Aziendale
IMC
IMC Ingegnere Hardware Stipendi

La retribuzione Ingegnere Hardware in United States presso IMC varia da $243K per year per L1 a $335K per year per L3. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $245K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di IMC. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
L1
$243K
$175K
$0
$67.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$335K
$200K
$0
$135K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso IMC?

Posizioni Incluse

Ingegnere FPGA

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere Hardware in IMC in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $650,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in IMC per il ruolo Ingegnere Hardware in United States è $245,000.

